Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €20.64 ($24.00).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of ETR:JUN3 opened at €15.27 ($17.76) on Monday. Jungheinrich has a 1-year low of €10.06 ($11.70) and a 1-year high of €32.32 ($37.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $692.16 million and a PE ratio of 8.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is €14.48 and its 200-day moving average is €19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.63.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

