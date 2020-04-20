Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.59 ($50.69).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.