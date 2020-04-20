L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stake Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in L3Harris by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,530 shares of company stock worth $23,990,466 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

LHX opened at $203.50 on Monday. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

