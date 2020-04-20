Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth $33,483,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at $8,413,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $31.26.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

