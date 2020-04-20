Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 103.94%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

