Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,564 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 134,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 143,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BBK opened at $14.29 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

