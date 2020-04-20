Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $21.59 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.5% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $282.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.