Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,070.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,476,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA opened at $18.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

