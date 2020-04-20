Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNIT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Uniti Group by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Uniti Group by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. Uniti Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $993.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNIT. Cowen raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

