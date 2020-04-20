Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KALU. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $75.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.33.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

