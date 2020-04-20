Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $294,000 Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,362,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,823,000 after buying an additional 313,410 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 484,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after buying an additional 226,400 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,598,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,994,000 after buying an additional 210,501 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 23,278.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 163,651 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

