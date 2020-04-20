Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.11.

DRQ opened at $32.86 on Monday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

