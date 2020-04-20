Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,111,000 after acquiring an additional 110,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,163,000 after acquiring an additional 558,764 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $991,000.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NYSE AKR opened at $11.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $998.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.27%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

