Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,999,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $31,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $105.05 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.77.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

