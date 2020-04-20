Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $9.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lovesac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lovesac from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Lovesac from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lovesac from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Lovesac in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

LOVE stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $147.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.14. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $46.79.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.64 million. Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. UBS Group AG increased its position in Lovesac by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lovesac by 53.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lovesac by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

