M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,625 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of M.D.C. worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $563,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,628.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC opened at $25.36 on Monday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

