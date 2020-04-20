Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 96,904 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,664 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,904 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $65,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $50.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.99 per share, with a total value of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,822.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.19.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

