Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.47% of Boston Beer worth $67,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $402,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $27,463,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.46.

NYSE SAM opened at $403.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.38. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $263.36 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $301.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

