Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 109,130 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,130 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.90% of Jack in the Box worth $68,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after buying an additional 122,325 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,847,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395,336 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,667,000 after purchasing an additional 34,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 371,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $56.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $511,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,762,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,860 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,554. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

