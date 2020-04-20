Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 15,808 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,808 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $70,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $234.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.34. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.80.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

