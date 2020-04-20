Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 51,500 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $56,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $58.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $107.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

