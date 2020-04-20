Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $65.86 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.68% of Delek US worth $65,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $17.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

In other Delek US news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 839,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

