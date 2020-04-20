Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 604,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Kadant worth $63,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kadant by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant stock opened at $76.47 on Monday. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $114.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $873.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti upgraded Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Kadant from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.02.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

