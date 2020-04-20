Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 134,602 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134,602 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $66,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $134.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.88.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $103.33 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

