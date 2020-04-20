Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 61,191 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 61,191 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $64,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.