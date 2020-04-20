Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 789,100 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 1,006,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.86. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $10.52.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $241.86 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 64.69% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

MMLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Martin Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

In related news, CFO Robert D. Bondurant purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,382.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ruben S. Martin purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 124,756 shares of company stock valued at $328,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 26,906 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

