Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $259.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

