Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $282.80 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,237.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.02 and its 200-day moving average is $274.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

