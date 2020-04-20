MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 7,310,300 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

MD stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 42.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

MD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

