Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 72,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.44.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.65, for a total value of $4,070,309.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,679,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.49, for a total transaction of $7,262,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,695,367.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,076,167 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $720.91 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $684.34 and a 200-day moving average of $732.58.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 118.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

