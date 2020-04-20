Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $113.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $33,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,367 shares in the company, valued at $26,828,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 330 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $32,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.10.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

