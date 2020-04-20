Mizuho Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $75.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Autoliv from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $83.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.45.

ALV opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.64. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $797,496.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

