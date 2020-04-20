MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.56.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,326,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $16,484,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 324,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120,269 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $92.74 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

