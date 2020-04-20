Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Boosted by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 84,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,627,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

