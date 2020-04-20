MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $106.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.09. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

