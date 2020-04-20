MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,480 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of MRC Global worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,660,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MRC Global by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after purchasing an additional 822,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 665,210 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 340,871 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Elton Ray Bond purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at $333,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H B. Wehrle III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 537,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRC. Cowen decreased their price target on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. MRC Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $330.52 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

