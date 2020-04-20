Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Navistar International worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Navistar International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

Shares of NAV opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.43. Navistar International Corp has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navistar International Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

