Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 38,972 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 873.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,972 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $209.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.05. The firm has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

