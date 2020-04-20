Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 3,795 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 905.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.10 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.56.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.