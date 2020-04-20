Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

