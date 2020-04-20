Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Decreases Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paypal by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Paypal by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,299,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $465,041,000 after buying an additional 1,776,796 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.09. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura cut their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

