Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,479.48.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,279.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $879.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,198.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,313.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.