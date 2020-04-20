Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,406,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763,029 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $883,277,000 after purchasing an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,572,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,427,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $636,724,000 after purchasing an additional 759,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

NYSE TJX opened at $49.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

