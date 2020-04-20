Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 5.4% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4419 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

