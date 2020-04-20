Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 874.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 110,722 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $87.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

