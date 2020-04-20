Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $224.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.98.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

