Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $76.11 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

