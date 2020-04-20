Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

NYSE CVS opened at $63.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.