Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $382,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,825,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $94.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.