Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $398,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $106.03 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.8217 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.